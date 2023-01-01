Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

25,802 KM

Details Description Features

$29,977

+ tax & licensing
$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLT LEATHER | BOSE SPEAKERS | NAVIGATION | 2.0L TURBO ENGINE | REMOTE START

2018 GMC Terrain

SLT LEATHER | BOSE SPEAKERS | NAVIGATION | 2.0L TURBO ENGINE | REMOTE START

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 10510566
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,977

+ taxes & licensing

25,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10510566
  • Stock #: U2388
  • VIN: 3GKALVEX7JL208531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2388
  • Mileage 25,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 GMC Terrain SLT in Coppertino Metallic! Only one owner and no accidents!



The perfect mid-size SUV that has all the cargo and passenger space needed for any adventure! Loaded with tons of features including, navigation system, heated front seats, leather upholstery, roof rack rails, power windows, power liftgate, power driver seat, rear park assist, rear view camera, remote start, turbo charged engine, cruise control, automatic climate control, bluetooth, Bose speakers and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
