2018 GMC Yukon XL

68,243 KM

$55,000

+ tax & licensing
Riverview GM

519-627-6014

SLE Remote Keyless Entry | Bose Speaker System | Sirius XM Radio

SLE Remote Keyless Entry | Bose Speaker System | Sirius XM Radio

Location

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

68,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7362533
  • Stock #: U2020
  • VIN: 1GKS2FKC7JR316249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Keyless Entry * Bose Speaker System * Sirius XM Radio * Power Windows * Power Front Passenger Seat * 2nd Row 60/40 Split Bench Seat * Remote Vehicle Start * Rear Window Defogger * Tilt Steering * Power Door Locks * Power Outside Mirrors * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels * Single-Slot CD Player * Tire Pressure Monitor * Rear Vision Camera * Teen Driver * Front & Rear Park Assist * OnStar * Steering wheel Audio Controls * Luggage Rack Side Rails * 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot * Trailering Package *

 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Email Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

