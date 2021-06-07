Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

0 KM

Details

$48,977

+ tax & licensing
$48,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2 Cruise Control | Remote Vehicle Start | Teen Driver | Bose Speakers

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2 Cruise Control | Remote Vehicle Start | Teen Driver | Bose Speakers

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7298774
  Stock #: U2010
  VIN: 1GCGTEEN3K1252958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control * Remote Vehicle Start * Teen Driver * Bose Speakers * Remote Keyless Entry * Trailering Assist * Heated Mirrors * Power Mirrors * Power Windows * Rear Window Defogger * Automatic Climate Control * Spray-On Bed liner * Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System With Navigation * Trailer Brake Control * Wireless Charging * Sirius XM Radio * OnStar * 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot * Heavy Duty Trailering Package * Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * HD Radio * HD Rear Vision Camera * Steering Wheel Audio Controls *

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

