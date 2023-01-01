Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

48,617 KM

Details Description Features

$24,977

+ tax & licensing
$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | TRUE NORTH EDITION | SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | TRUE NORTH EDITION | SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$24,977

+ taxes & licensing

48,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10088484
  • Stock #: 23130A
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM8KS525471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23130A
  • Mileage 48,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT True North Edition in Silver Ice Metallic! No accidents and only one owner!



This 2019 Chevy Cruze LT is a well-rounded and versatile hatchbackthat offers a smooth and comfortable ride, impressive fuel efficiency, and a host of modern features to make your daily commute or road trip more enjoyable.



Comes equipped with automatic climate control, rear park assist, remote start, heated front seats, power sliding sunroof, power windows, power seats, power locks, bluetooth, Bose speakers, cruise control and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

