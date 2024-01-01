Menu
Recently added to our preowned lot is this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier True North Edition! New Tires and No Accidents!

Discover the epitome of refinement and versatility with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier True North Edition. This meticulously crafted SUV seamlessly blends luxury with practicality, offering premium features and ample space for all your adventures. Equipped with advanced technology and safety enhancements, every journey is both secure and connected. From its stylish exterior to its upscale interior, the Equinoxexudes sophistication at every turn. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional SUV that effortlessly combines comfort, convenience, and capability.

Comes equipped with leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, Bose speakers, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with rear park assist, HD surround vision, power sunroof, a touchscreen display, wireless charging, navigation system, remote vehicle start, automatic climate control, power liftgate, and so much more!

Call and book your appointment today!

Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.

All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.

**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.

*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).

Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.

86,325 KM

Details Description Features

Premier TRUE NORTH EDITION | LEATHER | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | POWER SUNROOF | NEW TIRES!

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

86,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXYEX3K6126701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently added to our preowned lot is this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier True North Edition! New Tires and No Accidents!



Discover the epitome of refinement and versatility with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier True North Edition. This meticulously crafted SUV seamlessly blends luxury with practicality, offering premium features and ample space for all your adventures. Equipped with advanced technology and safety enhancements, every journey is both secure and connected. From its stylish exterior to its upscale interior, the Equinoxexudes sophistication at every turn. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional SUV that effortlessly combines comfort, convenience, and capability.



Comes equipped with leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, Bose speakers, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with rear park assist, HD surround vision, power sunroof, a touchscreen display, wireless charging, navigation system, remote vehicle start, automatic climate control, power liftgate, and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-XXXX

519-627-6014

