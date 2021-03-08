Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

60,252 KM

$28,977

+ tax & licensing
$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier Wireless Charging | Bluetooth | Memory Seats

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier Wireless Charging | Bluetooth | Memory Seats

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

60,252KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6692312
  • Stock #: 21019A
  • VIN: 2GNAXYEX7K6214781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21019A
  • Mileage 60,252 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * BLUETOOTH * WIRELESS CHARGING * LEATHER SEATING * REAR & FRONT PARK ASSIST * REAR VIEW CAMERA * NAVIGATION * HEATED SEATS * REMOTE START * KEYLESS ENTRY * USB OUTLET * XM RADIO * AM/FM RADIO * SUNROOF * HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS * HD SURROUND VISION * 4G LTE WIFI * ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL * POWER LIFTGATE * ONSTAR * HEATED WHEEL

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

