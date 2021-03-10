2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$21,977 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 7 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6701912

6701912 Stock #: U1944

U1944 VIN: 2GNAXKEV3K6263617

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U1944

Mileage 68,712 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.