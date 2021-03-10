Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

68,712 KM

$21,977

$21,977

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

LT No Accidents | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

LT No Accidents | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,977

68,712KM
  Listing ID: 6701912
  Stock #: U1944
  VIN: 2GNAXKEV3K6263617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U1944
  • Mileage 68,712 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents * Power Seating * Power Locks * Power Mirrors * Air Conditioning * Remote Start * Keyless Entry * 7" Colour Touch Screen * Cruise Control * Heated Seats * 1.5L DOHC Turbo * 17" Wheels * Teen Driver * Apple/Android Carplay * OnStar * 4G LTE Wifi * Tire Pressure Monitor * Sirius XM * FWD

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

