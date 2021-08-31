Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

91,709 KM

Details Description Features

$23,977

+ tax & licensing
$23,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT ONE OWNER | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | POWER SUNROOF | TRUE NORTH PACKAGE

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT ONE OWNER | NAVIGATION SYSTEM | POWER SUNROOF | TRUE NORTH PACKAGE

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,977

+ taxes & licensing

91,709KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7699564
  • Stock #: 22003A
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV0K6155919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22003A
  • Mileage 91,709 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN AND JUST IN! * POWER LOCKS * POWER LIFTGATE * ROOF RACK * POWER SUNROOF * 8" TOUCH SCREEN * AUTOMATIC CLIMATE * CRUISE CONTROL * XM RADIO * AM/FM RADIO * 4G LTE WIFI HOTSPOT * NAVIGATION SYSTEM * TEEN DRIVER * ONSTAR * APPLE ANDROID CAR - WIRELESS * HEATED SEATS * REMOTE START * TURBO CHARGED * REAR VIEW CAMERA * REAR PARK ASSIST * TINTED WINDOWS * CALL TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

