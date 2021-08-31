Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

59,927 KM

$27,977

+ tax & licensing
$27,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT One Owner | Remote Vehicle Start | Cruise Control

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT One Owner | Remote Vehicle Start | Cruise Control

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,977

+ taxes & licensing

59,927KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7861434
  • Stock #: U2063
  • VIN: 2GNAXKEV1K6211337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U2063
  • Mileage 59,927 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT is just in! * Power Sunroof * 8-Way Power Driver Seat * Power Door Locks * Remote Vehicle Start * Automatic Climate Control * Heated Front Seats * 110V AC Power Outlet * 1.5L Engine * True North Edition * Rear Park Assist * OnStar * Universal Home Remote * HD Rear Vision Camera * 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot * Cruise Control * 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * Power Liftgate * Tire Pressure Monitor * Infotainment Package * Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

