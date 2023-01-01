Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

50,668 KM

$43,977

+ tax & licensing
$43,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER | RUNNING BOARDS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | NAVIGATION SYSTEM

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER | RUNNING BOARDS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,977

+ taxes & licensing

50,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10190241
  • Stock #: U2370
  • VIN: 1GCUYDED6KZ248507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2370
  • Mileage 50,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT True North Edition in Red Hot! Low KMs and no accidents!



This Chevy Silverado is sure to turn heads! Inside and out youll find the convenience and luxury features you want and need! Including, leather upholstery, heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system, a touchscreen display, keyless entry, rear park assist, hitch guidance, trailering package, cruise control, rear view camera, remote start, assist steps and more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

