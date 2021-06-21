Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

12,527 KM

Details Description Features

$42,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD Silverado Custom One Owner | Sirius XM Radio | Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD Silverado Custom One Owner | Sirius XM Radio | Cruise Control

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 7480860
  2. 7480860
  3. 7480860
  4. 7480860
  5. 7480860
  6. 7480860
  7. 7480860
  8. 7480860
  9. 7480860
  10. 7480860
  11. 7480860
  12. 7480860
  13. 7480860
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,977

+ taxes & licensing

12,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7480860
  • Stock #: U2026
  • VIN: 2GCVKMEC7K1225792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,527 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner * Sirius XM Radio * Cruise Control * Power Windows * Remote Keyless Entry * Climate Control * Chevrolet Infotainment System With 7' Colour Touch Screen * Tilt Steering * 'EZ' Lift

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2020 Chevrolet Trave...
 4,458 KM
$53,977 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Sonata ...
 12,296 KM
$23,977 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Renegade T...
 59,418 KM
$25,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory