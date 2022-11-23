$54,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | 6" BDS LIFT | TOWING PACKAGE | OFF ROAD SUSPENSION
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9416209
- Stock #: U2287
- VIN: 1GCPYFED2KZ238324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,927 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our used lot is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss in beautiful Iridescent Pearl Tri-Coat. This truck has one owner, no accidents and low kms.
Heated front seats, automatic start/stop fuel saver, 4g Wifi Hotspot, XM Radio HD, heated steering wheel and OnStar with Teen Driver. 20" alloy wheels, heated mirrors, tinted rear windows, 8" large touch screen display with a rear view camera to make parking easy.20-inch wheels, front tow hooks, power and heated mirrors, deep-tinted glass, cruise control and remote entry
BOSE Sound system, 6" BDS lift, keyless entry and rear bumper corner steps.5.3-liter V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Special exterior trim, dual exhaust, the trailering package, and the contents of the trailering and Z71 suspension packages.
Convenience Package with bucket seats
Convenience Package 2
Rear Seat Storage Package
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
