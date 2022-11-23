Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

58,927 KM

Details Description Features

$54,977

+ tax & licensing
$54,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | 6" BDS LIFT | TOWING PACKAGE | OFF ROAD SUSPENSION

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | 6" BDS LIFT | TOWING PACKAGE | OFF ROAD SUSPENSION

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,977

+ taxes & licensing

58,927KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9416209
  Stock #: U2287
  VIN: 1GCPYFED2KZ238324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss in beautiful Iridescent Pearl Tri-Coat. This truck has one owner, no accidents and low kms.



Heated front seats, automatic start/stop fuel saver, 4g Wifi Hotspot, XM Radio HD, heated steering wheel and OnStar with Teen Driver. 20" alloy wheels, heated mirrors, tinted rear windows, 8" large touch screen display with a rear view camera to make parking easy.20-inch wheels, front tow hooks, power and heated mirrors, deep-tinted glass, cruise control and remote entry



BOSE Sound system, 6" BDS lift, keyless entry and rear bumper corner steps.5.3-liter V8 engine (355 hp, 383 lb-ft) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Special exterior trim, dual exhaust, the trailering package, and the contents of the trailering and Z71 suspension packages.



Convenience Package with bucket seats

Convenience Package 2

Rear Seat Storage Package



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

