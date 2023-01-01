Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

122,744 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ SUNROOF | DURAMAX DIESEL | ONE OWNER | GOOSENECK-5TH WHEEL | Z71 OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ SUNROOF | DURAMAX DIESEL | ONE OWNER | GOOSENECK-5TH WHEEL | Z71 OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10088481
  • Stock #: 24001A
  • VIN: 1GC1KTEYXKF274773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24001A
  • Mileage 122,744 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2019 Chevy Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Summit White. No accidents and only one owner!



The most capable truck for work or play, this Heavy Duty Silverado never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want and the style you crave! Equipped with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, power sliding sunroof, tonneau cover, front and rear park assist, rear view camera, Z71 off-road suspension, Bose speakers, steering wheel audio controls and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

