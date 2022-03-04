Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$55,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$55,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | SEATS 8 | TOWING PACKAGE | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | SEATS 8 | TOWING PACKAGE | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8564297
  2. 8564297
  3. 8564297
  4. 8564297
  5. 8564297
  6. 8564297
  7. 8564297
  8. 8564297
  9. 8564297
  10. 8564297
  11. 8564297
  12. 8564297
  13. 8564297
  14. 8564297
  15. 8564297
  16. 8564297
  17. 8564297
  18. 8564297
  19. 8564297
  20. 8564297
  21. 8564297
  22. 8564297
  23. 8564297
  24. 8564297
  25. 8564297
  26. 8564297
  27. 8564297
  28. 8564297
  29. 8564297
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,977

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8564297
  • Stock #: U2214
  • VIN: 1GNSKAKC6KR231314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2214
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST landed on our lot is the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe with 8 seats, perfect for your growing family!

A 5.3-liter V8 engine which produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Heated mirrors, automatic wipers, remote keyless entry, remote ignition, rear parking sensors, a trailer hitch receiver with a wiring harness, side steps and roof rails. On the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row bench seats, and a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel.

Teen-driver monitoring system, OnStar communication (including a 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a 110-volt power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, five USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 85,000 KM
$55,977 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 66,231 KM
$67,977 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 158,237 KM
$19,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory