$55,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe
LS ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | SEATS 8 | TOWING PACKAGE | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8564297
- Stock #: U2214
- VIN: 1GNSKAKC6KR231314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # U2214
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
A 5.3-liter V8 engine which produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Heated mirrors, automatic wipers, remote keyless entry, remote ignition, rear parking sensors, a trailer hitch receiver with a wiring harness, side steps and roof rails. On the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row bench seats, and a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel.
Teen-driver monitoring system, OnStar communication (including a 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot), a 110-volt power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, five USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.