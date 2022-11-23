$25,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2019 Ford Escape
SEL LEATHER | LOW KMS | HEATED SEATS | PUSH TO START | TOUCH SCREEN
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9437979
- Stock #: 23033B
- VIN: 1FMCU0HD3KUA08299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,995 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our used lot is the 2019 Ford Escape SEL with a 1.5L Ecoboost engine.
njoy a large touch screen display with a rear view camera to make parking a breeze (as well as rear park assist). Enjoy heated front seats for those cold days. Keyless entry keypad on the outside of the vehicle (keyless entry).
Power liftgate, roof rack rails, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, beautiful leather upholstery on the interior. Power-adjustable side mirrors with heating, power locks and seats.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.