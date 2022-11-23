Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

51,995 KM

Details Description Features

$25,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL LEATHER | LOW KMS | HEATED SEATS | PUSH TO START | TOUCH SCREEN

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SEL LEATHER | LOW KMS | HEATED SEATS | PUSH TO START | TOUCH SCREEN

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 9437979
  2. 9437979
  3. 9437979
  4. 9437979
  5. 9437979
  6. 9437979
  7. 9437979
  8. 9437979
  9. 9437979
  10. 9437979
  11. 9437979
  12. 9437979
  13. 9437979
  14. 9437979
  15. 9437979
  16. 9437979
  17. 9437979
  18. 9437979
  19. 9437979
  20. 9437979
  21. 9437979
  22. 9437979
  23. 9437979
  24. 9437979
  25. 9437979
  26. 9437979
  27. 9437979
  28. 9437979
  29. 9437979
  30. 9437979
  31. 9437979
  32. 9437979
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

51,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9437979
  • Stock #: 23033B
  • VIN: 1FMCU0HD3KUA08299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the 2019 Ford Escape SEL with a 1.5L Ecoboost engine.



njoy a large touch screen display with a rear view camera to make parking a breeze (as well as rear park assist). Enjoy heated front seats for those cold days. Keyless entry keypad on the outside of the vehicle (keyless entry).



Power liftgate, roof rack rails, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, beautiful leather upholstery on the interior. Power-adjustable side mirrors with heating, power locks and seats.



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 51,995 KM
$25,977 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 150,009 KM
$29,977 + tax & lic
2008 BMW 328 xi LEAT...
 127,500 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory