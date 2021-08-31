Menu
2019 GMC Acadia

20,606 KM

Details Description Features

$35,977

+ tax & licensing
$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2019 GMC Acadia

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE-2 One Owner | Remote Vehicle Start | Teen Driver

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE-2 One Owner | Remote Vehicle Start | Teen Driver

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

20,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7607053
  • Stock #: 21294A
  • VIN: 1GKKNSLS2KZ170950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21294A
  • Mileage 20,606 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner * Remote Vehicle Start * Teen Driver * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Power Liftgate * Six Passenger Seating * Driver Alert Package 1 * Skyscraper Dual Panel Sunroof * Automatic Climate Control * GMC Infotainment 8" Color Touch Screen * heated Front Seats * 18" Aluminum Wheels * HD Radio * Rear Park Assist * OnStar * Universal Home Remote * Bose Speaker System * Trailering Package * Sirius XM Radio * 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot *

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

