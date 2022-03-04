Menu
2019 GMC Acadia

65,813 KM

Details Description Features

$45,977

+ tax & licensing
$45,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2019 GMC Acadia

2019 GMC Acadia

Denali AWD | BLACK ON BLACK | HEATED SEATS | DUAL SUNROOF | TOUCH SCREEN | WIFI | BOSE SOUND | TOWING PACKA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,977

+ taxes & licensing

65,813KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8478468
  • Stock #: U2134B
  • VIN: 1GKKNXLSXKZ105132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2134B
  • Mileage 65,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on the lot is a 2019 GMC Acadia Denali with a 3.6L V6 Engine.

This beautiful SUV features 20" alloy wheels and a black on black package. 8" touch screen display, Bluetooth connectivity, XM radio and a navigation system. For your convenience enjoy keyless entry, remote start, cruise control, Teen Driver, OnStar and BOSE sound.

Heated steering wheel, heated and vented seats, third row seating and WIFI. This is a great family vehicle! Apple and Android car play, USB outlets and a beautiful dual sunroof.

This car is ready to drive. Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

