2019 GMC Canyon

10,814 KM

Details Description Features

$28,977

+ tax & licensing
$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2019 GMC Canyon

2019 GMC Canyon

NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM'S | BED LINER | REAR VIEW CAMERA

2019 GMC Canyon

NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM'S | BED LINER | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

10,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9863069
  • Stock #: 23081A
  • VIN: 1GTH5BEA0K1112781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2019 GMC Canyon SL in Blue Emerald Metallic! No accidents and very low km’s!



This GMC Canyon comes equipped with power windows, power locks, 16” alloy wheels, cruise control, front bucket seats, 7” touchscreen display, keyless entry, reaer view camera and more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

