2019 GMC Sierra 1500

63,847 KM

$43,000

+ tax & licensing
$43,000

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

SLE

SLE

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$43,000

+ taxes & licensing

63,847KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10279368
  • Stock #: 23183A
  • VIN: 1GTU9BED9KZ380937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23183A
  • Mileage 63,847 KM

Vehicle Description

 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-XXXX

519-627-6014

