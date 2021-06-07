Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Terrain

13,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE One Owner | Remote Start | Rear Park Assist | OnStar | Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE One Owner | Remote Start | Rear Park Assist | OnStar | Cruise Control

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 7221044
  2. 7221044
  3. 7221044
  4. 7221044
  5. 7221044
  6. 7221044
  7. 7221044
  8. 7221044
  9. 7221044
  10. 7221044
  11. 7221044
  12. 7221044
  13. 7221044
  14. 7221044
  15. 7221044
  16. 7221044
  17. 7221044
  18. 7221044
  19. 7221044
  20. 7221044
  21. 7221044
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

13,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7221044
  • Stock #: U1994
  • VIN: 3GKALMEV1KL331865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner * Remote Start * Rear Park Assist * OnStar * Cruise Control * 8-Way Power Driver Seat * Power Door Locks * Driver Alert Package * Automatic Climate Control * Skyscape Power Sunroof * GMC Infotainment With Navigation * Heated Front Seats * 110V AC Power Outlet * Teen Driver * HD Rear Vision Camera * Luggage Rack Rails * 18" Aluminum Wheels * Wheel Locking Package * Power Liftgate * SiriusXM Radio * AM/FM Radio * Tire Pressure Monitor * 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot *

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 35,744 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 117,625 KM
$39,977 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 75,464 KM
$13,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory