2019 GMC Yukon

64,063 KM

Details Description Features

$55,977

+ tax & licensing
$55,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

SLE Front & Rear Park Assist | Bose Speaker System | Navigation | Remote Vehicle Start | 4WD | Power Lif

SLE Front & Rear Park Assist | Bose Speaker System | Navigation | Remote Vehicle Start | 4WD | Power Lif

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,977

+ taxes & licensing

64,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8143747
  • Stock #: N22028A
  • VIN: 1GKS2AKC6KR292112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N22028A
  • Mileage 64,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for a lightly used SUV with tons of room and luxury features? Come and check out this 2019 GMC Yukon SLE with low kms and Remote Start for these extra cold mornings! * Power Windows * Cargo Net * 2nd Row 60/40 Split Bench Seat * Remote Vehicle Start * Automatic Climate Control * GMC Infotainment with 8" Colour Touch Screen * Cruise Control * EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 Engine * 6-Speed Automatic Transmission * Reclining Front Bucket Seats * Remote Keyless Entry * Power Door Locks * Power Outside Mirrors * 110V AC Power Outlet * Tilt Steering * 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels * HD Radio * Front & Rear Park Assist * OnStar * Tire Pressure Monitor * Bose Speaker System * Rear Vision Camera * 4G LTE WiFi Hotspot * Power Liftgate * CD Player * SiriusXM Radio * Universal Home Remote * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment today!!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Split Folder Rear Seats
Entertainment Package
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

