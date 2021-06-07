Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

46,700 KM

Details Description Features

$18,977

+ tax & licensing
$18,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Luxury One Owner| Keyless Entry | Rear Park Assist

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$18,977

+ taxes & licensing

46,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7243100
  • Stock #: 21014A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2KU807922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,700 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner * Keyless Entry * Rear Park Assist * Power Locks * Power Windows * Power Seats * Sunroof * Automatic Climate Control * Heated Seats *

 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

