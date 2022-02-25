Menu
2019 RAM 1500

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,977

+ tax & licensing
$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST Navigation System | Keyless Entry | 4WD | Rear Vision Camera

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST Navigation System | Keyless Entry | 4WD | Rear Vision Camera

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8330202
  • Stock #: U2134
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT3KS555830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Express that has just arrived! * Power Mirrors * Power Locks * Power Windows * Dual Climate Control * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * AM/FM Radio * Navigation System * Cloth Upholstery * Keyless Entry * Rear Vision Camera * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * New Brakes * Call to book your appointment today!!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

