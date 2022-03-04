Menu
2019 RAM 1500

49,416 KM

Details Description Features

$39,977

+ tax & licensing
$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Classic ST RUNNING BOARDS | 5.7L HEMI | TOUCH SCREEN | TONNEAU COVER | 4WD

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

49,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8478462
  • Stock #: 21286E
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT8KS676935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21286E
  • Mileage 49,416 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic has landed on our lot and is ready for its newest owners! This is an ideal workhorse or can be used for your everyday ride. This truck comes with a tonneau cover and running boards for your convenience.

Power locks and windows and comes fully equip with a large touch screen display. Enjoy heated seats and a towing package.

BLACK rims! This black on black truck is gorgeous.

Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

