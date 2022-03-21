Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,977 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 1 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8681693

8681693 Stock #: U2124B

U2124B VIN: 1C6RR7KT9KS738259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # U2124B

Mileage 84,135 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.