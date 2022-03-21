$38,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2019 RAM 1500
Classic ST ONE OWNER | LOW KM'S | NO ACCIDENTS | BED LINER | TOWING PACKAGE | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8681693
- Stock #: U2124B
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT9KS738259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # U2124B
- Mileage 84,135 KM
Vehicle Description
Just about all of its exterior parts that aren't metal are black, but it does come with 17-inch steel wheels, a Class IV hitch receiver, a spray-in bedliner, air conditioning, a six-speaker audio system, two USB ports, a rearview camera, and cruise control.
5.7-liter V8 (395 hp, 410 lb-ft). Heated seats, heated steering wheel, comes with a towing package for all your hauling needs.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.