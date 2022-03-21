Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

101,101 KM

Details Description Features

$37,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT ONE OWNER | LOW KM'S | NAVIGATION | BUCKET SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT ONE OWNER | LOW KM'S | NAVIGATION | BUCKET SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8696828
  2. 8696828
  3. 8696828
  4. 8696828
  5. 8696828
  6. 8696828
  7. 8696828
  8. 8696828
  9. 8696828
  10. 8696828
  11. 8696828
  12. 8696828
  13. 8696828
  14. 8696828
  15. 8696828
  16. 8696828
  17. 8696828
  18. 8696828
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,977

+ taxes & licensing

101,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8696828
  • Stock #: N22019E
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT5KS564754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N22019E
  • Mileage 101,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the 2019 Dodge Ram Classic SLT! ONE OWNER, low km's! Smooth-riding suspension provides plenty of comfort, quiet and attractive cabin, smooth and efficient eight-speed automatic transmission. Maximum towing capacity of 10,710 pounds.

Bucket seats! Body-colored exterior trim, carpeting and 20-inch wheels. 5.7-liter V8 (395 hp, 410 lb-ft). Class IV hitch receiver, a spray-in bedliner, air conditioning, a six-speaker audio system, two USB ports, a rearview camera, and cruise control.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 50,115 KM
$64,977 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 75,650 KM
$40,977 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 92,000 KM
$39,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory