Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Buick Encore

39,762 KM

Details Description Features

$25,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2020 Buick Encore

2020 Buick Encore

GX Preferred NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Encore

GX Preferred NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 10457226
  2. 10457226
  3. 10457226
  4. 10457226
  5. 10457226
  6. 10457226
  7. 10457226
  8. 10457226
  9. 10457226
  10. 10457226
  11. 10457226
  12. 10457226
  13. 10457226
  14. 10457226
  15. 10457226
  16. 10457226
  17. 10457226
  18. 10457226
  19. 10457226
  20. 10457226
  21. 10457226
  22. 10457226
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,762KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10457226
  • Stock #: 24013A
  • VIN: KL4MMBS28LB127596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred in Ebony Twilight Metallic! No accidents!



The Encore GX is where style meets luxury! Comes equipped with navigation system, heated front seats, premium cloth upholstery, automatic start/stop, power liftgate, lane keep assist, rear park assist, rear view camera, keyless entry, cruise control, forward collision alert, automatic climate control, heated mirrors, bluetooth, remote start, steering wheel audio controls and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!




Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 172,589 KM
$24,977 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Acadia AT4 ...
 31,439 KM
$49,977 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Equin...
 30,692 KM
$31,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory