2020 Buick Encore
GX Preferred NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10457226
- Stock #: 24013A
- VIN: KL4MMBS28LB127596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,762 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred in Ebony Twilight Metallic! No accidents!
The Encore GX is where style meets luxury! Comes equipped with navigation system, heated front seats, premium cloth upholstery, automatic start/stop, power liftgate, lane keep assist, rear park assist, rear view camera, keyless entry, cruise control, forward collision alert, automatic climate control, heated mirrors, bluetooth, remote start, steering wheel audio controls and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
