2020 Chevrolet Equinox

16,295 KM

Details Description Features

$37,977

+ tax & licensing
$37,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT TOUCH SCREEN | WIFI HOT SPOT | REAR VIEW CAMERA | REMOTE START

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT TOUCH SCREEN | WIFI HOT SPOT | REAR VIEW CAMERA | REMOTE START

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  8478465
  2. 8478465
  3. 8478465
  4. 8478465
  5. 8478465
  6. 8478465
  7. 8478465
  8. 8478465
  9. 8478465
  10. 8478465
  11. 8478465
  12. 8478465
  13. 8478465
  14. 8478465
  15. 8478465
  16. 8478465
  17. 8478465
  18. 8478465
  19. 8478465
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,977

+ taxes & licensing

16,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8478465
  • Stock #: U2193
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV9L6283660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U2193
  • Mileage 16,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on our lot, a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT with LOW km's! Great fuel economy, poised ride and handling.

For your convivence, 7-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB ports, a six-speaker stereo, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hot spot. Enjoy safety features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning.

Additionally this SUV comes with a rearview camera, a rear-seat reminder, Teen Driver and 17" alloy wheels.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

