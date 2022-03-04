$37,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT TOUCH SCREEN | WIFI HOT SPOT | REAR VIEW CAMERA | REMOTE START
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,977
- Stock #: U2193
- VIN: 2GNAXUEV9L6283660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 16,295 KM
Vehicle Description
For your convivence, 7-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB ports, a six-speaker stereo, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hot spot. Enjoy safety features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning.
Additionally this SUV comes with a rearview camera, a rear-seat reminder, Teen Driver and 17" alloy wheels.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
