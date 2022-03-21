Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

21,561 KM

Details Description Features

$66,977

+ tax & licensing
$66,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country LOADED | 6.2L | 22" | PARK ASSIST | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TOWING PACKAGE

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country LOADED | 6.2L | 22" | PARK ASSIST | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TOWING PACKAGE

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,977

+ taxes & licensing

21,561KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8705531
  • Stock #: N22141A
  • VIN: 1GCUYHEL0LZ149617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N22141A
  • Mileage 21,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the practically brand new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 HIGH COUNTRY! 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 460 lb-ft) paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. This truck will not last long on our lot.

HD rearview camera, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trailer brake controller, two 120-volt power outlets, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, leather upholstery and heated front seats.

front and rear parking sensors, a power-up-and-down tailgate, a spray-on bedliner, a seven-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, wireless phone charging, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

This truck is loaded with everything you would look for! Head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, a bed-view camera, and provisions for two trailer cameras. Lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Call and book your appointment today

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

