2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country LOADED | 6.2L | 22" | PARK ASSIST | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TOWING PACKAGE
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: N22141A
- VIN: 1GCUYHEL0LZ149617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 21,561 KM
Vehicle Description
HD rearview camera, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trailer brake controller, two 120-volt power outlets, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, leather upholstery and heated front seats.
front and rear parking sensors, a power-up-and-down tailgate, a spray-on bedliner, a seven-speaker Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, wireless phone charging, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.
This truck is loaded with everything you would look for! Head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, a bed-view camera, and provisions for two trailer cameras. Lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
Vehicle Features
