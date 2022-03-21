$76,977+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country DIESEL | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | TOWING PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$76,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8910328
- Stock #: N22176A
- VIN: 1GC4YREY6LF172340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 96,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Side assist steps, a spray-in bedliner, ventilated front seats and a Bose audio system. Power-folding mirrors, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen among other features. You also get seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller.
20" alloy wheels, a navigation system for all your trips, heated and vented front seats and a heated back seat. Chrome assist steps, power locks, windows and seats (10 way driver and passenger). OnStar, Teen Driver, 8" touch screen display and a rear view camera to make parking a breeze. This truck also comes with front and rear park assist.
Z71 Off Road suspension, safety package and so much more. Come see this beauty of a truck yourself!
Vehicle Features
