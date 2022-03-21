Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

96,955 KM

Details Description Features

$76,977

+ tax & licensing
$76,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country DIESEL | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | TOWING PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country DIESEL | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | TOWING PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$76,977

+ taxes & licensing

96,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8910328
  • Stock #: N22176A
  • VIN: 1GC4YREY6LF172340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 High Country with one owner, low km's and no accidents reported. This truck is LOADED with all the bells and whistles you're looking for with the ultimate towing package including a goose neck 5th wheel.



Side assist steps, a spray-in bedliner, ventilated front seats and a Bose audio system. Power-folding mirrors, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen among other features. You also get seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller.



20" alloy wheels, a navigation system for all your trips, heated and vented front seats and a heated back seat. Chrome assist steps, power locks, windows and seats (10 way driver and passenger). OnStar, Teen Driver, 8" touch screen display and a rear view camera to make parking a breeze. This truck also comes with front and rear park assist.



Z71 Off Road suspension, safety package and so much more. Come see this beauty of a truck yourself!



Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

