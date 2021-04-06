Menu
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

8,726 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Premier 7 Passenger Seating | AWD | Bluetooth | Wireless Charging

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,726KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6863529
  • Stock #: U1964
  • VIN: 1GNEVKKW0LJ258965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U1964
  • Mileage 8,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Wireless Charging * Bluetooth * Skyscraper Sunroof * Heated Steering Wheel * Rear Camera * Reverse Park Assist * Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control * Inside Rearview Mirror With Full Camera Display * Navigation * Vented Seats * AWD * Heated Seats * Power Liftgate - Hands Free * Sirius XM Radio * OnStar * Teen Driver * 20" Gloss Black Rims * HD Surround Vision * Bose Speakers * 4G LTE Wifi * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Power Locks, Mirrors, and Seating

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
9 Speed Automatic

