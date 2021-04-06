2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 , 7 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6863529

6863529 Stock #: U1964

U1964 VIN: 1GNEVKKW0LJ258965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # U1964

Mileage 8,726 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Additional Features AWD Navigation System 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.