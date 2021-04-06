Menu
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

23,340 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

3LT AWD | Bluetooth | 7 Passenger Seating | Skyscraper Sunroof

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

3LT AWD | Bluetooth | 7 Passenger Seating | Skyscraper Sunroof

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6863532
  • Stock #: U1965
  • VIN: 1GNEVHKW8LJ279887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U1965
  • Mileage 23,340 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passenger Seating * Skyscraper Sunroof * Driver Confidence Package II * Remote Start * Cargo Liner Package * Dual-Zone Climate Control * Premium Infotainment System With Navigation * Power Outlet * Heated Front Seats * Teen Driver * onStar * Sirius XM Radio * Power Liftgate * 20" Gloss Black Wheels * Bose Speakers * HD Surround Vision * Trailering Package With Heavy Duty Cooling System * 4G LTE Wifi * Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

