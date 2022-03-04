$54,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2020 Dodge Durango
GT BLACK WHEELS | 7 PASSENGER SEATING | SUNROOF | POWER LIFTGATE
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,977
- Listing ID: 8492128
- Stock #: N22048A
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG2LC431466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 15,561 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy the stunning leather upholstery and the convenient "push to start" button. A beautiful sunroof and spacious cabin with an intuitive infotainment system with a high towing capacity.
Power-adjustable drivers seat, satellite radio, rear parking sensors, and larger alloy wheels. 7-inch digital gauge cluster, a 7-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, two USB ports, a six-speaker stereo, tri-zone automatic climate control, proximity keyless entry, a rearview camera, and alloy wheels.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
