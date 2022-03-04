Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

15,561 KM

Details Description Features

$54,977

+ tax & licensing
$54,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango

GT BLACK WHEELS | 7 PASSENGER SEATING | SUNROOF | POWER LIFTGATE

2020 Dodge Durango

GT BLACK WHEELS | 7 PASSENGER SEATING | SUNROOF | POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,977

+ taxes & licensing

15,561KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8492128
  Stock #: N22048A
  VIN: 1C4RDJDG2LC431466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is a 2020 Dodga Durango GT in white with beautiful tinted windows and black rims. Simply gorgeous! This vehicle comes with third row seating so you can fit in the entire family. No accidents and low KM's.

Enjoy the stunning leather upholstery and the convenient "push to start" button. A beautiful sunroof and spacious cabin with an intuitive infotainment system with a high towing capacity.

Power-adjustable drivers seat, satellite radio, rear parking sensors, and larger alloy wheels. 7-inch digital gauge cluster, a 7-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, two USB ports, a six-speaker stereo, tri-zone automatic climate control, proximity keyless entry, a rearview camera, and alloy wheels.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

