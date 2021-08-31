Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

35,618 KM

Details Description Features

$58,977

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Platinum 4WD | Keyless Entry | Low KMS | Leather Upholstery | Navigation System

Platinum 4WD | Keyless Entry | Low KMS | Leather Upholstery | Navigation System

Location

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

35,618KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7767363
  • Stock #: U2053
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HCXLGA98975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2053
  • Mileage 35,618 KM

Vehicle Description

Come and check out this 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum with 3.0L Engine and Eco Boost!! * Automatic Lights * Heated Mirrors * Power Locks * Power Windows * Power Sunroof * Navigation System * Heated Seats * Vented Seats * Memory Seats * Tilt/Telescopic Steering * Leather Upholstery * Remote Start * Keyless Entry * Traction Control * Rear Park Assist * Front Park Assist * Trailering Package * Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

