2020 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,977 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 6 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7767363

7767363 Stock #: U2053

U2053 VIN: 1FM5K8HCXLGA98975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # U2053

Mileage 35,618 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Additional Features Navigation System 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.