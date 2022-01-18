Menu
2020 Ford F-150

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,977

+ tax & licensing
$49,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT Tonneau Cover | 4WD | Low KMS

2020 Ford F-150

XLT Tonneau Cover | 4WD | Low KMS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,977

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8149078
  • Stock #: U2112
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E53LFC44861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2112
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This very clean 2020 Ford F-150 XLT has just arrived and is ready to roll! * Power Windows * Power Locks * Tonneau Cover * Bluetooth * USB Outlet * Power Outlet * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Power Mirrors * Trailering Package * Traction Control * Air Conditioning * Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

