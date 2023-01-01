$49,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation ONE OWNER | HEATED SEATS | 4WD | TRAILERING PACKAGE
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10112109
- Stock #: 23063A
- VIN: 1GTU9CED4LZ146079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 23063A
- Mileage 73,643 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh on our lot is this 2020 GMC Sierra Elevation in Cardinal Red! Only one owner!
This GMC Sierra is fully equipped with a trailering package for all of your towing needs, heated front seats, navigation system, automatic start/stop, bluetooth, apply/android carplay, keyless entry, hitch guidance, rear view camera, steering wheel audio controls, a touchscreen display, tonneau cover, 20” alloy wheels, heated steering wheel and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.