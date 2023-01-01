Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

74,146 KM

$59,977

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 TRAILERING MIRRORS | SUNROOF | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | HD SURROUND VISION | NO ACCIDENTS

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 TRAILERING MIRRORS | SUNROOF | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | HD SURROUND VISION | NO ACCIDENTS

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,146KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10540641
  • Stock #: U2379A
  VIN: 1GTP9EEL1LZ123844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2020 GMC Sierra AT4 in Summit White! No accidents!



The 2020 GMC Sierra AT4 is a rugged and stylish full-size pickup truck built for on- and off-road adventures. It features a powerful engine, off-road capabilities, and a comfortable interior, making it a versatile choice for those who need both ruggedness and refinement. With its impressive trailering capabilities, it's ready to tow your gear for any adventure or job.



Some of the features include, a trailering package with trailering mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front and back seats, ventilated front seats, an 8 touchscreen display, power sunroof, heated steering wheel, Bose speakers, front bucket seats, remote vehicle start, rear view camera, front and rear park assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, hitch guidance, wireless charging and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

