2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 1 4 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10540641

10540641 Stock #: U2379A

U2379A VIN: 1GTP9EEL1LZ123844

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,146 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.