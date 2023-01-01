$38,977+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
TRAILERING PACKAGE | NO ACCIDENTS | DOUBLE CAB | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$38,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,692 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 in Onyx Black! One Owner and No Accidents!
The 2020 GMC Sierra is a no-nonsense, dependable pickup truck designed for those who prioritize function and performance. With a powerful engine, solid towing capacity, and durable construction, it's ready to tackle tough tasks. The exterior has a classic, rugged truck aesthetic, while the interior offers straightforward functionality and comfort. The Sierra Base is a workhorse that doesn't compromise on reliability or capability, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a dependable partner for both work and daily life.
Equipped with essential features such as, trailering package, X31 off-road suspension, heated mirrors, cloth upholstery, cruise control, front bench (40/20/40), a touchscreen display, rear view camera, park assist, hitch guidance, 6” assist steps, rear bumper corner steps, power and USB outlets and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
