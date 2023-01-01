Menu
<p>Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 in Onyx Black! One Owner and No Accidents!</p> <p>The 2020 GMC Sierra is a no-nonsense, dependable pickup truck designed for those who prioritize function and performance. With a powerful engine, solid towing capacity, and durable construction, it's ready to tackle tough tasks. The exterior has a classic, rugged truck aesthetic, while the interior offers straightforward functionality and comfort. The Sierra Base is a workhorse that doesn't compromise on reliability or capability, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a dependable partner for both work and daily life.</p> <p>Equipped with essential features such as, trailering package, X31 off-road suspension, heated mirrors, cloth upholstery, cruise control, front bench (40/20/40), a touchscreen display, rear view camera, park assist, hitch guidance, 6” assist steps, rear bumper corner steps, power and USB outlets and so much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt><strong>*3.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

53,692 KM

$38,977

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

TRAILERING PACKAGE | NO ACCIDENTS | DOUBLE CAB | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | REAR VIEW CAMERA

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

TRAILERING PACKAGE | NO ACCIDENTS | DOUBLE CAB | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,977

+ taxes & licensing

53,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTR9AEF7LZ287255

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,692 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-XXXX

519-627-6014

$38,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2020 GMC Sierra 1500