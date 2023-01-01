Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

54,002 KM

$36,977

+ tax & licensing
$36,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | REMOTE START

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | REMOTE START

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$36,977

+ taxes & licensing

54,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: 2HKRW2H4XLH219368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2020 Honda CR-V Sport Edition-Turbo charged! No accidents and only one owner!



This stylish vehicle is equipped with power windows, power seats, power locks, power mirrors, rain sensing wipers, sunroof, bluetooth, apple/android car play, leather/cloth upholstery, heated front seats, keyless entry, lane departure warning, rear park assist and so much more! 



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

