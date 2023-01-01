$36,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | REMOTE START
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
$36,977
- Listing ID: 9953789
- Stock #: 23116A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H4XLH219368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2020 Honda CR-V Sport Edition-Turbo charged! No accidents and only one owner!
This stylish vehicle is equipped with power windows, power seats, power locks, power mirrors, rain sensing wipers, sunroof, bluetooth, apple/android car play, leather/cloth upholstery, heated front seats, keyless entry, lane departure warning, rear park assist and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
