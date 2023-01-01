$36,977+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Limited SUNROOF | MEMORY SEATS | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,977
- Listing ID: 10256985
- Stock #: U2358A
- VIN: 1C4PJMDX7LD628029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited! No accidents and only one owner!
Loaded with power sunroof, keyless entry, leather upholstery, heated seats, heated steering wheel, front bucket seats, power windows, power locks, power seats, power mirrors, tinted windows, traction control, rear view camera, rear park assist, bluetooth, automatic climate control, 18 alloy wheels, memory seats, navigation, cruise control, automatic lights, power outlets, USB outlets, cargo cover and more!
Call and book your appointment today!
