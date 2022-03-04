Menu
2020 Jeep Cherokee

34,985 KM

$39,977

+ tax & licensing
$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk LEATHER | PANO SUNROOF | 4X4 | BLACK RIMS | TOUCH SCREEN | REAR VIEW CAMERA

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk LEATHER | PANO SUNROOF | 4X4 | BLACK RIMS | TOUCH SCREEN | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

34,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8474544
  • Stock #: U2200
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX3LD574800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2200
  • Mileage 34,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is a 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk featuring a 3.2-liter Pentastar V6 with 271 horsepower and 239 lb-ft. of torque.

The Trailhawk comes loaded with leather and premium touches like heated and ventilated front seats. The panoramic sunroof opens by the push of a button above the windshield. Selec-Terrain system for extra traction and stability when the pavement ends. It has five modes: Auto, Snow, Sport, Sand/Mud, and Rock.

This ride is comfortable and seats 5. Very clean leather, power liftgate, a large touch screen display and so much more.

Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

