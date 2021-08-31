Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota 4Runner

29,785 KM

Details Description Features

$54,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota 4Runner

2020 Toyota 4Runner

4WD | Navigation System | Sunroof | Leather Upholstery

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota 4Runner

4WD | Navigation System | Sunroof | Leather Upholstery

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 7738041
  2. 7738041
  3. 7738041
  4. 7738041
  5. 7738041
  6. 7738041
  7. 7738041
  8. 7738041
  9. 7738041
  10. 7738041
  11. 7738041
  12. 7738041
  13. 7738041
  14. 7738041
  15. 7738041
  16. 7738041
  17. 7738041
  18. 7738041
  19. 7738041
  20. 7738041
  21. 7738041
  22. 7738041
  23. 7738041
  24. 7738041
  25. 7738041
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,977

+ taxes & licensing

29,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7738041
  • Stock #: 21293A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JRXL5750144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21293A
  • Mileage 29,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in!! Come and see this 2020 Toyota 4Runner today, with low kms, Leather Upholstery and more! * Power Windows * Power Door Locks * Power Seats * Brake Assist * Navigation System * Air Conditioning * Sunroof * Alloy Wheels * Leather Upholstery * Heated Seats * Towing Package * Keyless Remote * Traction Control * Cruise Control * Call to book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Tachometer
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Sunroof
Navigation System
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2020 GMC Terrain Den...
 31,000 KM
$39,977 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 43,482 KM
$36,977 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 169,074 KM
$27,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory