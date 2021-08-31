2020 Toyota 4Runner

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,977 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 7 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7738041

7738041 Stock #: 21293A

21293A VIN: JTEBU5JRXL5750144

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 21293A

Mileage 29,785 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Convenience Remote Starter Remote Entry Windows Sunroof Additional Features Navigation System 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.