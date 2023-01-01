$38,977+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
WT ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TRAILERING PACKAGE| NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # U2404
- Mileage 62,666 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck! Only One Owner and No Accidents!
The 2021 Chevy Colorado Work Truck is a no-nonsense midsize pickup designed for practicality and durability. With a rugged exterior and a functional interior, it's purpose-built for getting the job done efficiently. Powered by a reliable engine, this truck is a great choice for those prioritizing essential features in a work-oriented vehicle.
Some of those essential features include, remote keyless entry, heavy-duty trailering package, front bucket seatss, climate control, a touchscreen display, power windows, security system, rear view camera with park assist, front recovery hooks, cloth upsholstey, rear bumper corner steps, bluetooth and much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
