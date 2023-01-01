Menu
<p>Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck! Only One Owner and No Accidents!</p> <p>The 2021 Chevy Colorado Work Truck is a no-nonsense midsize pickup designed for practicality and durability. With a rugged exterior and a functional interior, it's purpose-built for getting the job done efficiently. Powered by a reliable engine, this truck is a great choice for those prioritizing essential features in a work-oriented vehicle.</p> <p>Some of those essential features include, remote keyless entry, heavy-duty trailering package, front bucket seatss, climate control, a touchscreen display, power windows, security system, rear view camera with park assist, front recovery hooks, cloth upsholstey, rear bumper corner steps, bluetooth and much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt><strong>*3.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p>

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1GCGTBEN7M1242290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2404
  • Mileage 62,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

