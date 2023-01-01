2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
<p><span style=font-size:14px>Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Custom in Satin Steel Metallic! No Accidents and only One Owner!</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px>The 2021 Chevy Silverado Custom is a rugged and capable full-size pickup truck that combines impressive performance with modern amenities. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful engine that delivers strong towing and hauling capabilities, making it a dependable workhorse for any task. The interior offers a comfortable and functional cabin, with user-friendly technology and connectivity features. Whether you're navigating city streets or conquering tough terrain, the 2021 Chevy Silverado Custom is a versatile and reliable option for those in search of a well-rounded and stylish pickup truck.</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px>Some of the features include, a touchscreen display, trailering package, keyless entry, rear view camera, heated mirrors, cloth upholstery, rear bumper corner steps, power windows, power locks, bluetooth, remote start and more!</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px>Call and book your appointment today!</span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt><strong>*3.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

33,987 KM

$44,977

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom REAR VIEW CAMERA | TRAILERING PACKAGE | BLUETOOTH | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom REAR VIEW CAMERA | TRAILERING PACKAGE | BLUETOOTH | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,977

+ taxes & licensing

33,987KM
VIN 1GCUYBEF1MZ329293

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,987 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-XXXX

519-627-6014

$44,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500