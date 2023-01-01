$44,977+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom REAR VIEW CAMERA | TRAILERING PACKAGE | BLUETOOTH | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$44,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Custom in Satin Steel Metallic! No Accidents and only One Owner!
The 2021 Chevy Silverado Custom is a rugged and capable full-size pickup truck that combines impressive performance with modern amenities. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful engine that delivers strong towing and hauling capabilities, making it a dependable workhorse for any task. The interior offers a comfortable and functional cabin, with user-friendly technology and connectivity features. Whether you're navigating city streets or conquering tough terrain, the 2021 Chevy Silverado Custom is a versatile and reliable option for those in search of a well-rounded and stylish pickup truck.
Some of the features include, a touchscreen display, trailering package, keyless entry, rear view camera, heated mirrors, cloth upholstery, rear bumper corner steps, power windows, power locks, bluetooth, remote start and more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
