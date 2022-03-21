$59,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT DIESEL | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM'S | LOADED | LEATHER | RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8696831
- Stock #: N22104A
- VIN: 1GCUYDET1MZ134702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 32,200 KM
Vehicle Description
20" alloy wheels, no accidents reported, and has a rear view camera with rear and front park assist to make parking a breeze! Enjoy running boards, a Navigation system for all your trips, heated front seats and all power accessories.
Z71 Off-road package, Bluetooth connectivity, WIFI, towing package for all your hauling needs. Heated steering wheel and steering wheel mounted controls including audio and cruise.
True North Edition: There are two standard packages within the True North Edition. The Trailering package has a trailer hitch with Hitch Guidance and locking differential. The convenience package allows for a more comfortable ride inside the cabin. This package includes a dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather steering wheel, heated driver and front passenger seats, an auxiliary power outlet, and a 10-way power driver seat with power lumbar support.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.