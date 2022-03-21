Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

32,200 KM

Details Description Features

$59,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT DIESEL | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM'S | LOADED | LEATHER | RUNNING BOARDS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT DIESEL | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM'S | LOADED | LEATHER | RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 8696831
  2. 8696831
  3. 8696831
  4. 8696831
  5. 8696831
  6. 8696831
  7. 8696831
  8. 8696831
  9. 8696831
  10. 8696831
  11. 8696831
  12. 8696831
  13. 8696831
  14. 8696831
  15. 8696831
  16. 8696831
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,977

+ taxes & licensing

32,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8696831
  • Stock #: N22104A
  • VIN: 1GCUYDET1MZ134702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500LT 3.0L Turbo DIESEL with low km's in beautiful satin steel metallic! This truck is loaded with all the bells and whistles and is great on fuel.

20" alloy wheels, no accidents reported, and has a rear view camera with rear and front park assist to make parking a breeze! Enjoy running boards, a Navigation system for all your trips, heated front seats and all power accessories.

Z71 Off-road package, Bluetooth connectivity, WIFI, towing package for all your hauling needs. Heated steering wheel and steering wheel mounted controls including audio and cruise.

True North Edition: There are two standard packages within the True North Edition. The Trailering package has a trailer hitch with Hitch Guidance and locking differential. The convenience package allows for a more comfortable ride inside the cabin. This package includes a dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather steering wheel, heated driver and front passenger seats, an auxiliary power outlet, and a 10-way power driver seat with power lumbar support.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 50,115 KM
$64,977 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 75,650 KM
$40,977 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 92,000 KM
$39,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory