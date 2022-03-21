$54,977+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST | LOW KMS | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | 5.3L | HEATED SEATS | RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: N22179A
- VIN: 3GCUYEED9MG388074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 40,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Long cabin provides excellent rear legroom, lots of in-bed tie-down points and massive bed capacity and the touchscreen display is attractive and easy to use.
The RST trim adds a sport-truck appearance to the Silverado as well as body-colored exterior trim, 18-inch aluminum wheels and LED foglights. Dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and an 8-inch touchscreen.
Remote start, keyless entry, engine start/stop, heated steering wheel, front bucket seats, OnStar, Teen driver, running boards and so much more
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
