2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

33,590 KM

$37,977

+ tax & licensing
Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Work Truck NO ACCIDENTS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | DURABED

Work Truck NO ACCIDENTS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | DURABED

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

33,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9991985
  • Stock #: U2335
  • VIN: 3GCNWAEF5MG291569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Work Truck in the classic Summit White!



This is a perfect every day work truck that will help get the job done! Some convenient features include, rear bumper corner steps, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, cruise control, keyless entry, rear view camera, USB outlets, durabed liner, heated mirrors and more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4X2
8 speed automatic

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

