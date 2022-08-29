Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

92,361 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country LOADED | LEATHER | TOWING PACKAGE | TECH PACKAGE | Z71OFF ROAD |

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country LOADED | LEATHER | TOWING PACKAGE | TECH PACKAGE | Z71OFF ROAD |

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 9275908
  2. 9275908
  3. 9275908
  4. 9275908
  5. 9275908
  6. 9275908
  7. 9275908
  8. 9275908
  9. 9275908
  10. 9275908
  11. 9275908
  12. 9275908
  13. 9275908
  14. 9275908
  15. 9275908
  16. 9275908
  17. 9275908
  18. 9275908
  19. 9275908
  20. 9275908
  21. 9275908
  22. 9275908
  23. 9275908
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9275908
  • Stock #: 23011A
  • VIN: 1GC4YREY0MF173453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country with a 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel Engine.



Stout power and quick acceleration. Roomy cabin with plenty of storage. Trick 15-view camera system makes towing easier. Standard 4WD, Body-colored bumpers, chrome side assist steps, power-sliding rear window, LED cargo bed lighting. Spray-in bedliner, power tailgate, upgraded driver information display, ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear outboard seats. Integrated navigation system, enhanced voice recognition system, Bose premium sound system, Wireless smartphone charger. Z71 off-road package (upgraded suspension, skid plates, hill descent control).



Bed-view camera, surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Silverado 2500HD and its surroundings for tight parking situations). Parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible or in front of or behind the vehicle when parking). Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing).



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2018 GMC Acadia Dena...
 124,436 KM
$38,977 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 24,671 KM
$56,977 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 89,955 KM
$28,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory