$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country LOADED | LEATHER | TOWING PACKAGE | TECH PACKAGE | Z71OFF ROAD |
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9275908
- Stock #: 23011A
- VIN: 1GC4YREY0MF173453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 92,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our used lot is the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country with a 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel Engine.
Stout power and quick acceleration. Roomy cabin with plenty of storage. Trick 15-view camera system makes towing easier. Standard 4WD, Body-colored bumpers, chrome side assist steps, power-sliding rear window, LED cargo bed lighting. Spray-in bedliner, power tailgate, upgraded driver information display, ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear outboard seats. Integrated navigation system, enhanced voice recognition system, Bose premium sound system, Wireless smartphone charger. Z71 off-road package (upgraded suspension, skid plates, hill descent control).
Bed-view camera, surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Silverado 2500HD and its surroundings for tight parking situations). Parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible or in front of or behind the vehicle when parking). Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing).
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.