<p>Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT in Summit White! No Accidents and Only One Owner!</p> <p>The Chevy Trailblazer LT is a stylish and compact SUV with a sporty design. It features a comfortable interior, modern technology, and efficient performance, making it a great choice for urban and suburban driving.</p> <p>Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, heated front seats, cruise control, 1.3L turbo-charged engine, a touchscreen display, bluetooth with apple/android carplay, rear view camera with rear park assist, remote vehicle start, steering wheel audio controls, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, heated power mirrors. power windows, power seats, power locks,automatic lights, keyless entry, following distance indicator and much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

37,000 KM

$28,977

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | 1.3L TURBO | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | 1.3L TURBO | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL3MB076410

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Mileage 37,000 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-XXXX

519-627-6014

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer