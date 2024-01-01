$28,977+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | 1.3L TURBO | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | 1.3L TURBO | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$28,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 37,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT in Summit White! No Accidents and Only One Owner!
The Chevy Trailblazer LT is a stylish and compact SUV with a sporty design. It features a comfortable interior, modern technology, and efficient performance, making it a great choice for urban and suburban driving.
Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, heated front seats, cruise control, 1.3L turbo-charged engine, a touchscreen display, bluetooth with apple/android carplay, rear view camera with rear park assist, remote vehicle start, steering wheel audio controls, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, heated power mirrors. power windows, power seats, power locks,automatic lights, keyless entry, following distance indicator and much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Riverview GM
Email Riverview GM
Riverview GM
Call Dealer
519-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014