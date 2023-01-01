$27,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Trax
LT NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | LEATHER | REMOTE START
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10553256
- Stock #: U2391
- VIN: KL7CJLSB0MB341951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Newly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2021 Chevrolet Trax LT in Summit White!
The 2021 Chevy Trax LT is a stylish compact SUV with a peppy 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, spacious interior, modern tech, and advanced safety features, makes this a great choice for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated front seats, rear park assist, rear view camera, heated power mirrors, power windows, power locks, power driver seat,bluetooth, remote start, steering wheel audio control, front bucket seats, power outlets, XM radio, and more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
